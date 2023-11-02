Screaming Females cancel all remaining shows for this year

Screaming Females have announced the cancellation of all of their remaining 2023 shows due to a family emergency. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”We are very sad to announce that due to a family emergency we are canceling the rest of our shows in 2023. We will not be making up these shows in the foreseeable future so please contact the venues/promoters regarding refunds. We really appreciate everyone's hard work that makes these shows possible and we are so sorry that we have to cancel.”