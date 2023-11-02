Screaming Females cancel all remaining shows for this year

by Em Moore
Screaming Females have announced the cancellation of all of their remaining 2023 shows due to a family emergency. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,
”We are very sad to announce that due to a family emergency we are canceling the rest of our shows in 2023. We will not be making up these shows in the foreseeable future so please contact the venues/promoters regarding refunds. We really appreciate everyone's hard work that makes these shows possible and we are so sorry that we have to cancel.”
Screaming Females released their album Desire Pathway earlier this year.