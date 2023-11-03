Lingua Ignota releases final performance

Lingua Ignota’s final performance has been released as The End of Lingua Ignota Live At Islington Assembly Hall. The live album was recorded at Islington Assembly Hall in London, UK during Perpetual Flame v.2 on October 13. The show was performed entirely on piano and marks the end of Kristin Hayter’s Lingua Ignota project. She is now releasing music under the name Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter. The album is available on Bandcamp now. A live video for “Do You Doubt Me Traitor” and “All Bitches Die” which was shot and edited by the Diamond Bros has also been released. Check out the album and video below.