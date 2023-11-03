Kid Kapichi announce new album, release “Tamagotchi” video

Hastings, UK-based punk rockers Kid Kapichi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Goes The Neighbourhood and will be out on March 15, 2024. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tamagotchi” which was directed by Nick Suchak. Kid Kapichi will be touring Europe and the UK starting in March and released Here's What You Could Have Won in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.