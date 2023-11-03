Kid Kapichi announce new album, release “Tamagotchi” video

by Em Moore
Hastings, UK-based punk rockers Kid Kapichi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Goes The Neighbourhood and will be out on March 15, 2024. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tamagotchi” which was directed by Nick Suchak. Kid Kapichi will be touring Europe and the UK starting in March and released Here's What You Could Have Won in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 28
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 29
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 30
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 01
|02 Academy
|Oxford, UK
|Apr 02
|The Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|Apr 04
|Newcastle University
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 05
|THe Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 06
|New Century Hall
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 08
|Leeds Beckett Su
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 09
|Foundry
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 10
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 12
|Kentish Town Forum
|London, UK
|Apr 17
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE
|Apr 18
|Doomroosje
|Nijmegen, NL
|Apr 19
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Apr 20
|La Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|Apr 22
|Luxor
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 23
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 24
|Hole44
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 26
|Klub Hybrydy
|Warsaw, PL
|Apr 27
|Futurum
|Prague, CZ