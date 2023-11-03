Kid Kapichi announce new album, release “Tamagotchi” video

Kid Kapichi
Hastings, UK-based punk rockers Kid Kapichi have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Goes The Neighbourhood and will be out on March 15, 2024. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tamagotchi” which was directed by Nick Suchak. Kid Kapichi will be touring Europe and the UK starting in March and released Here's What You Could Have Won in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 28Concorde 2Brighton, UK
Mar 29Concorde 2Brighton, UK
Mar 30SWXBristol, UK
Apr 0102 AcademyOxford, UK
Apr 02The WaterfrontNorwich, UK
Apr 04Newcastle UniversityNewcastle, UK
Apr 05THe GarageGlasgow, UK
Apr 06New Century HallManchester, UK
Apr 08Leeds Beckett SuLeeds, UK
Apr 09FoundrySheffield, UK
Apr 10O2 AcademyBirmingham, UK
Apr 12Kentish Town ForumLondon, UK
Apr 17Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE
Apr 18DoomroosjeNijmegen, NL
Apr 19MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Apr 20La MaroquinerieParis, FR
Apr 22LuxorCologne, DE
Apr 23KnustHamburg, DE
Apr 24Hole44Berlin, DE
Apr 26Klub HybrydyWarsaw, PL
Apr 27FuturumPrague, CZ