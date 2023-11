11 hours ago by Em Moore

Gina Volpe of Lunachicks has announced that she will be releasing her debut solo album. It is called Delete the World and will be out on February 23 via Heavy Noise Records. A video for her new song “Drink Me” has also been released. The video was created by Stänzii. Gina Volpe released her EP Chaos Agent in 2021. Check out the video below.