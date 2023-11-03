Breeze announce new album, release “Ready For Love” video

by Em Moore
Toronto-based post-punks Breeze have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Sour Grapes and will be out on December 8 via Hand Drawn Dracula. The band has also released a video for their new song “Ready For Love” which was created by IMMV Productions. Breeze released Only Up in 2021 Check out the video and tracklist below.
Sour Grapes Tracklist
1. You've Decided
2. Disposable
3. Have You Ever Suffered?
4. Ready For Love
5. Agitated
6. Weapon
7. Never Gave You
8. Honestly
9. Heart Attack Waiting To Happen