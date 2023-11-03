Five new episodes of the Punknews Podcast are now up!! There are two freestyle episodes where John and Em talk about all sorts of random stuff as well as cover some news. There are three Em Tells You What to Listen to episodes where Em plays some of the best new music from August, September, and October. John is working on mixing and editing the rest of the episodes (we record a new one each week baby!) so keep your eyes peeled for several more Great Podcast Roundups in the coming weeks. Listen to the episodes below!