6 hours ago by Em Moore

ZOMBIESHARK! has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Die Laughing and will be out on February 16, 2024 via Theoria Records. A video for their new song featuring SOULKEEPER called “Loxosceles on The Isosceles” has also been released. The video was created by Cory Swope. ZOMBIESHARK! Released Born From A Wish in 2022. Check out the video below.