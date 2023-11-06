GEL drop off Jeff Rosenstock tour

Gel have announced that they are dropping off their upcoming dates with Jeff Rosenstock that was set to begin later this month. The band released a statement on Instagram which reads,



”Sadly we have to announce we are no longer going to be on the tour with Jeff Rosenstock this December. Several of us have had lasting health issues that we’ve neglected to get taken care of for far too long on top of our extremely busy touring schedule. We decided that for our own wellbeing, we needed to take this time off to take care of ourselves and fully recover. We were very much looking forward to these shows, so thank you Jeff for wanting us to be a part.”

Gel released their album Only Constant earlier this year.