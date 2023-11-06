Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chisel have announced UK tour dates for February 2024. Rifle will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 8. The Chisel released their album Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 01
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 02
|The Cluny 2
|Newcastle, UK
|Feb 03
|The Wee Red
|Edinburgh, UK
|Feb 04
|Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 09
|Portland Arms
|Cambridge, UK
|Feb 10
|The Horn
|St. Albans, UK
|Feb 11
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Feb 16
|The Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Feb 17
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 18
|The Globe
|Cardiff, UK
|Feb 23
|Forum
|Tunbridge Wells, UK
|Feb 24
|100 Club
|London, UK
|Feb 25
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK