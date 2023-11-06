The Chisel announce UK tour

The Chisel
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Chisel have announced UK tour dates for February 2024. Rifle will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale November 8. The Chisel released their album Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 01Key ClubLeeds, UK
Feb 02The Cluny 2Newcastle, UK
Feb 03The Wee RedEdinburgh, UK
Feb 04Star and GarterManchester, UK
Feb 09Portland ArmsCambridge, UK
Feb 10The HornSt. Albans, UK
Feb 11Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Feb 16The JoinersSouthampton, UK
Feb 17ExchangeBristol, UK
Feb 18The GlobeCardiff, UK
Feb 23ForumTunbridge Wells, UK
Feb 24100 ClubLondon, UK
Feb 25The BodegaNottingham, UK