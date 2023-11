7 hours ago by Em Moore

Pouty, the project of Rachel Gagliardi of Slutever and Upset, has announced a new album. It is called Forgot About Me and will be out on February 9 via Get Better Records. They have also released a visualizer video for their new song called “Salty” which was created by Erren Franklin. Pouty released their EP Saint Mary of the Moods in 2017. Check out the video below.