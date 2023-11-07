Ty Segall announces new album, releases video for “My Room”

Ty Segall
Ty Segall has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Three Bells and will be out on January 26 via Drag City Records. A video for his new song “My Room” has also been released which he directed along with Matt Yoka. Ty Segall released ”Hello, Hi” in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Three Bells Tracklist

The Bell

Void

I Hear

Hi Dee Dee

My Best Friend

Reflections

Move

Eggman

My Room

Watcher

Repetition

To You

Wait

Denee

What Can We Do