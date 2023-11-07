Ty Segall announces new album, releases video for “My Room”

Anonymous Source, Posted by 5 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by Em Moore

Ty Segall has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Three Bells and will be out on January 26 via Drag City Records. A video for his new song “My Room” has also been released which he directed along with Matt Yoka. Ty Segall released ”Hello, Hi” in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.