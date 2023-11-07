Ty Segall announces new album, releases video for “My Room”

Via an Anonymous Source, Posted by Em Moore
Ty Segall has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Three Bells and will be out on January 26 via Drag City Records. A video for his new song “My Room” has also been released which he directed along with Matt Yoka. Ty Segall released ”Hello, Hi” in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Three Bells Tracklist
The Bell
Void
I Hear
Hi Dee Dee
My Best Friend
Reflections
Move
Eggman
My Room
Watcher
Repetition
To You
Wait
Denee
What Can We Do