Municipal Waste have announced tour dates for next year. They will be touring the US with two stops in Canada. Ghoul, Necrot, and Dead Heat will be joining them on all dates. The band will be celebrating the 21st anniversary of Waste ‘Em All and tickets go on sale November 10. Municipal Waste released their album Electrifried Brain in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|02.15.2024
|Washington, DC
|Black Cat
|02.16.2024
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|02.17.2024
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Monarch
|02.18.2024
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|02.20.2024
|Montreal, QC
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|02.21.2024
|London, ON
|London Music Hall
|02.22.2024
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|02.23.2024
|Detroit, MI
|Magic Stick
|02.24.2024
|Milwaukee, WI
|Turner Hall Ballroom
|02.26.2024
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|02.27.2024
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|03.01.2024
|Denver, CO
|Summit Music Hall
|03.02.2024
|Grand Junction, CO
|Mesa Theater
|03.04.2024
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre
|03.05.2024
|Los Angeles, CA
|Teragram Ballroom
|03.06.2024
|Tucson, AZ
|Encore
|03.08.2024
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|03.09.2024
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|03.10.2024
|New Orleans, LA
|House Of Blues
|03.12.2024
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Culture Club
|03.13.2024
|Orlando, FL
|The Abbey
|03.14.2024
|Athens, GA
|40 Watts
|03.15.2024
|Columbia, SC
|The Senate
|03.16.2024
|Richmond, VA
|The National