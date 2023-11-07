Municipal Waste / Ghoul / Necrot / Dead Heat (US and CAN)

Municipal Waste have announced tour dates for next year. They will be touring the US with two stops in Canada. Ghoul, Necrot, and Dead Heat will be joining them on all dates. The band will be celebrating the 21st anniversary of Waste ‘Em All and tickets go on sale November 10. Municipal Waste released their album Electrifried Brain in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
02.15.2024Washington, DCBlack Cat
02.16.2024Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
02.17.2024Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Monarch
02.18.2024Boston, MAParadise Rock Club
02.20.2024Montreal, QCLes Foufounes Electriques
02.21.2024London, ONLondon Music Hall
02.22.2024Buffalo, NYRec Room
02.23.2024Detroit, MIMagic Stick
02.24.2024Milwaukee, WITurner Hall Ballroom
02.26.2024Minneapolis, MNFine Line
02.27.2024Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
03.01.2024Denver, COSummit Music Hall
03.02.2024Grand Junction, COMesa Theater
03.04.2024Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre
03.05.2024Los Angeles, CATeragram Ballroom
03.06.2024Tucson, AZEncore
03.08.2024San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
03.09.2024Dallas, TXTrees
03.10.2024New Orleans, LAHouse Of Blues
03.12.2024Ft. Lauderdale, FLCulture Club
03.13.2024Orlando, FLThe Abbey
03.14.2024Athens, GA40 Watts
03.15.2024Columbia, SCThe Senate
03.16.2024Richmond, VAThe National