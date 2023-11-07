UK-based music festival Reality Unfolds have announced its full lineup for 2024. Pupil Slicer. Death Goals, Ojne, Fuming Mouth, Genocide Pact, Cage Fight, Celestial Sanctuary, Chalk Hands, Cruelty, Ghetto Justice, Inhuman Nature, Iron Deficiency, Realm Of Torment, As Living Arrows, Ancient Rivalry, Bodyweb, Cainhurst, Detriment, False Reality, Final Form, Full Contact, Good Cop, Incaseyouleave, Ikhras, Mutagenic Host, No Relief, Sentience, Still in Love, Swamp Coffin, Undisputed Attitude, and Wreathe will be playing the festival. Reality Unfolds will take place January 12-14 at New Cross Inn in London, UK.
