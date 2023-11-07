Fishbone announce Red Hot Holiday shows, postpone tour with GZA

Fishbone have announced Red Hot Holliday shows for December. The shows will take place in the Western US. The band released their self-titled EP, Fishbone , earlier this year and we spoke to Chris Dowd about it in May. Fishbone also announced on Instagram that their US tour with GZA (which was set to take place this month) has been postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances" and will now take place in spring 2024. New dates have yet to be announced. Check out the holiday dates below.