, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

MxPx have released a video for their song “Mistakes Will Be Made”. The video was directed and edited by Darren Doane and was produced by the Doane Family. The song is off their album Find A Way Home which was released earlier this year. MxPx will be playing shows in the US next month and next year. Check out the video below.