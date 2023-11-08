Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southeast London-based punk rockers Lasterchrist! The video is for their new song “Sssnakes”. It was filmed and animated by Ryan Griffiths and the idea was formed by Yusuf Laher (formerly of Laserchrist and currently of Vampire Slumber Party). Speaking about the song the band said,



”The song is about being a little bit of a poor boy hobo and the people who surround him. He has complicated relationships within an unforgiving and savage city. It took on the name ‘Snakes and Ladders’ for a little bit since the song is pretty much about ups and downs, but we eventually just stuck with ‘Sssnakes’”.

”Sssnakes” will be on Laserchrist’s upcoming debut self-titled LP which will be out next year via Little Rocket Records and Sell The Heart Records. Watch the video below!