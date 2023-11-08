JER has announced tour dates for the Southwestern US. Devon Kay and The Solutions and Suzie True will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10. JER will be touring the US with Vial starting later this month and released their album Bothered/Unbothered in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 23
|Mohawk - Inside
|Austin, TX
|Feb 24
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 25
|Mass Movement Community Arts
|Tulsa, OK
|Feb 27
|Seventh Circle Music Collective
|Denver, CO
|Feb 28
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|Feb 29
|The Trunk Space
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mar 01
|Che Cafe
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 02
|Programme Skate
|Fullerton, CA
|Mar 03
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA