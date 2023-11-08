JER / Devon Kay and the Solutions / Suzie True (US)

JER
JER has announced tour dates for the Southwestern US. Devon Kay and The Solutions and Suzie True will be playing support. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10. JER will be touring the US with Vial starting later this month and released their album Bothered/Unbothered in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 23Mohawk - InsideAustin, TX
Feb 24Three LinksDallas, TX
Feb 25Mass Movement Community ArtsTulsa, OK
Feb 27Seventh Circle Music CollectiveDenver, CO
Feb 28LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
Feb 29The Trunk SpacePhoenix, AZ
Mar 01Che CafeSan Diego, CA
Mar 02Programme SkateFullerton, CA
Mar 03924 GilmanBerkeley, CA