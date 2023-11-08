The Chats / Mean Jeans / The Prize / Ghoulies / The Unknowns / Boondall Boys (AU)

The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for February. Mean Jeans, The Prize and Ghoulies will be joining them on all dates and The Unknowns and Boondall Boys will be joining them on select dates. The Chats released their album GET FUCKED in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 09Sol BarMaroochydore, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
Feb 10The TivoliBrisbane, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
Feb 13The NorthernByron Bay, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Ghoulies
Feb 15King St BandroomNewcastle, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, Ghoulies
Feb 16Drifters WharfGosford, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Ghoulies
Feb 17Metro TheatreSydney, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Ghoulies
Feb 20Theatre RoyalCastlemaine, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
Feb 22Pelly BarFrankston, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
Feb 23Northcote TheatreMelbourne, AUw/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies