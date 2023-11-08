Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chats have announced Australian tour dates for February. Mean Jeans, The Prize and Ghoulies will be joining them on all dates and The Unknowns and Boondall Boys will be joining them on select dates. The Chats released their album GET FUCKED in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 09
|Sol Bar
|Maroochydore, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
|Feb 10
|The Tivoli
|Brisbane, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
|Feb 13
|The Northern
|Byron Bay, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Ghoulies
|Feb 15
|King St Bandroom
|Newcastle, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, Ghoulies
|Feb 16
|Drifters Wharf
|Gosford, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Ghoulies
|Feb 17
|Metro Theatre
|Sydney, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Ghoulies
|Feb 20
|Theatre Royal
|Castlemaine, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
|Feb 22
|Pelly Bar
|Frankston, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies
|Feb 23
|Northcote Theatre
|Melbourne, AU
|w/Mean Jeans, The Prize, The Unknowns, Boondall Boys, Ghoulies