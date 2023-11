10 hours ago by Em Moore

Edmonton-based screamo band Obroa-Skai have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length record. It is called Science Progresses One Funeral at a Time and will be out on November 17 via Zegema Beach Records. The band has also released two new songs called “it must have been beautiful” and “1928-1972”. Obroa-Skai released their self-titled EP in 2019. Check out the songs below.