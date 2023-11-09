Listen to Wasting Time's new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new EP from Toronto-based melodic punks Wasting Time ! The EP is called Chainsaw Dynamos and the band broke down every track on the record for us which you can read below. Chainsaw Dynamos will be out everywhere November 10 via Disconnect Disconnect and Steady Riot Records. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://wastingtimemusic.bandcamp.com/album/chainsaw-dynamos">Chainsaw Dynamos by Wasting Time</a>

”Coffee Break”

“Coffee Break” was inspired by the rush one feels when ingesting their first cup of coffee of the day. A lot of people require it to give them a necessary boost which at times for some can be quite exhilarating. Of course, we also allude a little to how one might depend on it too much as well with the desperation just to get a taste for the hot, addictive beverage. It happens to be the shortest song on the EP, appropriately lasting eighty seconds and played at a fast tempo much like a rush of caffeine!

”No One’s Home”

“No One’s Home” recalls a night of Vlad coming home to an empty house after partying and indulging in alcohol and chemical substances. Naturally, he wasn't feeling well at home late with cold sweat washing over him. He also had difficulty speaking and ended up lying down on the cold tiles of his floor at one point finding no comfort in being alone at the time. After a nice shower, he realized that he needs to take better care of himself.

”Losing My Mind”

“Losing My Mind” was inspired by the Stephen King book called Billy Summers. Spoiler alert: it's about a hitman named Billy Summers (duh) who takes out only the worst of the worst and gets set up on one of his jobs causing him to go into hiding. During his time in hiding he starts reflecting on his life and how he ended up at this point. While in isolation Billy starts losing his mind and becomes aware of it. I think we’ve all been there before.

”Not Quite Sure”

“Not Quite Sure” was written after a guitar lesson and one of the exercises required writing a melody while using a chord outside of the key. While coming up with the melody, Vlad asked himself, "What do I love about music?". He listened to some of his favourite songs, bringing him back to those joyous moments in time when he first heard them, which felt like time traveling. You can be blind and limbless and still feel the wave of such euphoria!