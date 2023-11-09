Noise For Now announces 'Noise For Now: Vol: 1' benefit album

Noise For Now, a nonprofit organization that helps connect artists with local reproductive justice organizations, has launched a record label and announced their first release. The album is called Noise For Now: Vol I and features songs by Bully, Sleater-Kinney, Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, My Morning Jacket, and more. The songs originally appeared on Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All which released for a period of 24 hours for a Bandcamp Friday in 2022. The album will be out on vinyl on November 24 for Record Story Day. All proceeds from the album will go to Keep Our Clinics and The Brigid Alliance. Check out the tracklist below.