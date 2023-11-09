Flogging Molly announce first Shamrock Rebellion festival, Frank Turner, Buzzcocks, more to play

Flogging Molly have announced details for their first Shamrock Rebellion festival. The festival is broken into two shows - one on March 16 at Oak Canyon Park in Southern California and one on March 17 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Face To Face, Amigo The Devil, NOBRO, Gen and the Degenerates will be playing on both dates along with Flogging Molly. More bands will be announced in the coming weeks. Craft beer tasting will also be a part of the event. Tickets go on sale on November 10. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022.