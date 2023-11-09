Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Meffs have announced European tour dates for February. They will be supporting Buster Shuffle on select dates. The Meffs are currently touring the UK and released their EP Broken Britain Pt. 2 earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 31
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 01
|The Pump
|Kiel, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 02
|L’Entrepot
|Arlon, BE
|Feb 03
|De Onderbroek
|Nijmegen, NL
|Feb 04
|OCCII
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 05
|MTC Club
|Cologne, DE
|Feb 06
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|Feb 08
|Chemiefabrik
|Dresden, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 09
|S036
|Berlin, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 10
|Bunter Bahnhof
|Cottbus, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 16
|Arena Vienna
|Vienna, AT (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 17
|Backstage Halle
|Munchen, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 22
|Schlachtof
|Wiesbaden, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 23
|Club Cann
|Stuttgart, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 24
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Feb 29
|Bastion Vijf
|Dendermonde, BE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
|Mar 02
|Zakk
|Dusseldorf, DE