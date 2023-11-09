The Meffs announce European tour

The Meffs
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Meffs have announced European tour dates for February. They will be supporting Buster Shuffle on select dates. The Meffs are currently touring the UK and released their EP Broken Britain Pt. 2 earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 31HafenklangHamburg, DE
Feb 01The PumpKiel, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 02L’EntrepotArlon, BE
Feb 03De OnderbroekNijmegen, NL
Feb 04OCCIIAmsterdam, NL
Feb 05MTC ClubCologne, DE
Feb 06DynamoZurich, CH
Feb 08ChemiefabrikDresden, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 09S036Berlin, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 10Bunter BahnhofCottbus, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 16Arena ViennaVienna, AT (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 17Backstage HalleMunchen, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 22SchlachtofWiesbaden, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 23Club CannStuttgart, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 24Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Feb 29Bastion VijfDendermonde, BE (supporting Buster Shuffle)
Mar 02ZakkDusseldorf, DE