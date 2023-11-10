Punk Rock Bowling announces 2024 date and early details

Punk Rock Bowling has announced the dates for 2024. As per its usual spot on the calendar, PRB '24 is on Memorial Day weekend, running May 24-27. Also, the event returns to Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (which is the astro turf area with nice big tents near the Golden Nugget). PRB '23 was in a parking lot a little further down Freemont street in LV. No bands have been announced by tickets are on sale. Band announcements are expected in a couple of months. You can see the announcement below.