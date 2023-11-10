Lande Hekt announces UK tour for March

Lande Hekt has announced tour dates for the UK for March. She will also be playing the final Muncie Girls shows across the UK starting on November 30 and going into early December. Lande Hekt released her solo album House Without a View in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 01Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Mar 02FirebugLeicester, UK
Mar 03Lubber FiendNewcastle, UK
Mar 04Leith DepotEdinburgh, UK
Mar 05Glad CafeGlasgow, UK
Mar 06LugholeSheffield, UK
Mar 07CavernExeter, UK
Mar 08Hope and RuinBrighton, UK