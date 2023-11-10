Lande Hekt announces UK tour for March

by Em Moore
Lande Hekt has announced tour dates for the UK for March. She will also be playing the final Muncie Girls shows across the UK starting on November 30 and going into early December. Lande Hekt released her solo album House Without a View in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 01
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Mar 02
|Firebug
|Leicester, UK
|Mar 03
|Lubber Fiend
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 04
|Leith Depot
|Edinburgh, UK
|Mar 05
|Glad Cafe
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 06
|Lughole
|Sheffield, UK
|Mar 07
|Cavern
|Exeter, UK
|Mar 08
|Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK