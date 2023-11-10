Check out the first episode of Empired's tour documentary!

Today, we are psyched to debut the first episode of Empired's tour documentary! Hailing from So-Cal, Empired is a new-ish band that includes members of Outspoken, Hail ACAB, Last Light, and Dime Runner. Sometimes the band is down and dirty, recalling the first wave of punk and sometimes they kick out huge riffs and verge into, dare we say, pop territory? The documentary follows the band on the ups and downs on the road!

The documentary was shot by Josh roush, who wrote and directed the fantastic Wrong Reasons feature films as well as a bunch of great Musack footage… including the Specials/Tim Armstrong/Interrupters mega-mash!

You can check out the first installment of the documentary below, right now!