The Penske File is heading to the Europe and UK Winter 2024. Tickets to this run of dates are on sale now. The band released Half Glow in 2023.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Jan 30
|Berlin, DE
|cassiopeia_berlin
|Feb 1
|Hannover, DE
|stumpfpunx
|Feb 2
|Köln, DE
|sonicballroom
|Feb 3
|Marl, DE
|JuKuZHagenbusch
|Feb 4
|Liège, BE
|Péniche Légia
|Feb 6
|London, UK
|newcrossinn
|Feb 7
|Huddersfield, UK
|Dive Bar
|Feb 8
|Manchester, UK
|Retro Bar
|Feb 9
|Stafford, UK
|redrumstafford
|Feb 10
|Portsmouth, UK
|The Vault
|Feb 12
|Antwerp, BE
|Music City
|Feb 13
|Münster, DE
|dreiklangcafe
|Feb 14
|Hamburg, DE
|hafenklanghamburg
|Feb 15
|Bremen, DE
|Tower
|Feb 17
|Saarbrücken, DE
|studio30live