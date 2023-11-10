The Penske File (Europe and UK)

The Penske File
by Tours

The Penske File is heading to the Europe and UK Winter 2024. Tickets to this run of dates are on sale now. The band released Half Glow in 2023.

DateLocationVenue
Jan 30Berlin, DEcassiopeia_berlin
Feb 1Hannover, DEstumpfpunx
Feb 2Köln, DEsonicballroom
Feb 3Marl, DEJuKuZHagenbusch
Feb 4Liège, BEPéniche Légia
Feb 6London, UKnewcrossinn
Feb 7Huddersfield, UKDive Bar
Feb 8Manchester, UKRetro Bar
Feb 9Stafford, UKredrumstafford
Feb 10Portsmouth, UKThe Vault
Feb 12Antwerp, BEMusic City
Feb 13Münster, DEdreiklangcafe
Feb 14Hamburg, DEhafenklanghamburg
Feb 15Bremen, DETower
Feb 17Saarbrücken, DEstudio30live