Upon Stone announce debut LP, release “Dead Mother Moon” video

by Em Moore
Upon Stone have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Dead Mother Moon and will be out January 19 via Century Media. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by the band along with Steven Grise. Upon Stone released their EP Where Wild Sorrows Grow in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Dead Mother Moon Tracklist
1. Dead Mother Moon
2. Onyx Through the Heart
3. My Destiny; A Weapon
4. Dusk Sang Fairest
5. Paradise Failed ft Brain Fair of Shadows Fall
6. Nocturnalism
7. To Seek and Follow the Call of Lions
8. The Lantern
9. Dig Up Her Bones (Misfits cover)