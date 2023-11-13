Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Boston-based soft punk artist TIFFY! The video is for "Vying" and was shot by Jina Moran and Clover Nahabedian. Speaking about the song, Tiffany Sammy said,



"The song is about wanting attention from people on the internet."

"Vying" is off TIFFY's debut full-length album So Serious which was released earlier this year via Totally Real Records / Dollhouse Lightning. TIFFY will be playing two US shows later this week. Watch the video below!