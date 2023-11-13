Special Interest to release remix EP

by Em Moore
New Orleans-based Special Interest have announced that they will be releasing an EP made up of remixes of songs from their 2022 album Endure. The EP is called Endure (Remixed) and will be out on November 10. Machine Girl’s remix of “Concerning Peace” has been released. Check out the remix and tracklist below.
Endure (Remixed) Tracklist
Special Interest and Machine Girl - Concerning Peace (Machine Girl Remix)
Foul (Container Remix)
Special Interest and Marie Davidson - LA Blues (Marie Davidson Remix)
Midnight Legend (Dreamer Bounce Remix)
Midnight Legend (Olive T Remix)
Special Interest and Mykki Blanco - Midnight Legend (The Carry Nation Remix)