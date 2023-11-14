Chastity Belt announce new album, release “Hollow” video

by

Seattle-based Chastity Belt have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Live Laugh Love and will be out on March 29 via Suicide Squeeze Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hollow” which was directed by Nick Shively. Chastity Belt released their self-titled album in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Live Laugh Love Tracklist

1. Hollow

2. Funny

3. Clumsy 

4. It’s Cool

5. Kool-Aid

6. Chemtrails

7. Blue

8. Tethered

9. I-90 Bridge

10. Laugh

11. Like That