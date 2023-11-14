Watch the new video by Ben Katzman!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by guitar shredder extraordinaire Ben Katzman! The video is for his song “EGODRIVER” and was created by Alec Jerome. Speaking to Punknews about the track, Ben said,



”'EGODRIVER' is my favorite song I've ever written. It's about commitment and discipline in using your passion and your craft to express yourself. The best way for me to silence the voices that say 'I'm not good enough' or 'I don't rock' is by practicing my ass off, working hard, and showing up for myself with the power of radical self-belief…and that's what EGODRIVER is about for me. In video form it's very much the slaying of the personal demons while climbing shred mountain. Shoutout to Alec Jerome for the wizard graphics!”

“EGODRIVER” is off Ben Katzman’s upcoming album Transcendental Shreditation which will be out on December 15. Watch the video below!