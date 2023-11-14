Peter Hook and The Light announce 2024 tour (North America, UK, Ireland)

Peter Hook and The Light have announced tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland for 2024. The band will be playing both Joy Division albums and Substance by New Order in full at all of these shows. Tickets go on sale on November 17. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 31HistoryToronto, ON
Sep 019:30 ClubWashington, DC
Sep 03Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA
Sep 04Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 06Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY
Sep 07Riviera TheatreChicago, IL
Sep 10Royal Oak Music TheatreDetroit, MI
Sep 11The Far Out Lounge and StageAustin, TX
Sep 13House of BluesHouston, TX
Sep 14House of BluesDallas, TX
Sep 16Humphrey’s Concerts By The BaySan Diego, CA
Sep 17The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Sep 20Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CA
Sep 21The WarfieldSan Francisco, CA
Sep 23Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC
Sep 25The ShowboxSeattle, WA
Sep 26McMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Sep 28The Ogden TheatreDenver, CO
Oct 10BarbicanYork, UK
Oct 11O2 AcademyGlasgow, UK
Oct 12The FirestationSunderland, UK
Oct 17Parr HallWarrington, UK
Oct 18Rock CityNottingham, UK
Oct 19O2 AcademyOxford, UK
Oct 24DreamlandMargate, UK
Oct 25O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
Oct 26The LCRNorwich, UK
Oct 31King George’s HallBlackburn, UK
Nov 01St. George’s HallBradford, UK
Nov 07Cheese and GrainFrome, UK
Nov 08TramshedCardiff, UK
Nov 09De La Warr PavilionBexhill, UK
Nov 14Telegraph BuildingBelfast, NI
Nov 153OlympiaDublin, IE
Nov 16LeisurelandGalway, IE