Peter Hook and The Light have announced tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland for 2024. The band will be playing both Joy Division albums and Substance by New Order in full at all of these shows. Tickets go on sale on November 17. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 31
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 01
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Sep 03
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA
|Sep 04
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 06
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 07
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 10
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 11
|The Far Out Lounge and Stage
|Austin, TX
|Sep 13
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|Sep 14
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 16
|Humphrey’s Concerts By The Bay
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 17
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Sep 20
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 21
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 23
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|Sep 25
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Sep 26
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Sep 28
|The Ogden Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Oct 10
|Barbican
|York, UK
|Oct 11
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 12
|The Firestation
|Sunderland, UK
|Oct 17
|Parr Hall
|Warrington, UK
|Oct 18
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Oct 19
|O2 Academy
|Oxford, UK
|Oct 24
|Dreamland
|Margate, UK
|Oct 25
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|Oct 26
|The LCR
|Norwich, UK
|Oct 31
|King George’s Hall
|Blackburn, UK
|Nov 01
|St. George’s Hall
|Bradford, UK
|Nov 07
|Cheese and Grain
|Frome, UK
|Nov 08
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|Nov 09
|De La Warr Pavilion
|Bexhill, UK
|Nov 14
|Telegraph Building
|Belfast, NI
|Nov 15
|3Olympia
|Dublin, IE
|Nov 16
|Leisureland
|Galway, IE