Sentinel, the band made up of members of Mindforce, Age of Apocalypse, Restraining Order, and Mutually Assured Destruction, have signed to Convulse Records and announced that they will be releasing their debut LP on the label. The album is called Age of Decay and will be out on December 8. The band has also released a new song called “Avenge”. Sentinel released their EP Sense of Dread in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.