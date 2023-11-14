Minor Threat to release 'Out of Step' Out takes

Dischord records has announced the release of an archival Minor Threat release. The release features three tracks that were recorded at the end of the Out of Step sessions. The unreleased tracks are "In My Eyes (Out of Step Outtakes)", "Filler (Out of Step Outtakes)", Addams Family (Out of Step Outtakes). A part of "Adams Family" was used as the coda for "cashing in." The other two tracks are, of course, re-recorded versions of earlier songs tracked with the 5-piece version of Minor Threat. The release is out in early December via Dischord.