Bikini Kill announce EU/UK tour

Bikini Kill have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for June 2024. Tickets go on sale November 17. Bikini Kill will be touring Mexico and South America in March. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 02Grand ParcBordeaux, FR
Jun 03Elysee MontmartreParis, FR
Jun 05De RomaAntwerp, BE
Jun 06MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Jun 08Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE
Jun 09VegaCopenhagen, DK
Jun 10PustervikGothenburg, SE
Jun 12RoundhouseLondon, UK
Jun 13O2 AcademyLeeds, UK
Jun 14O2 AcademyGlasgow, UK
Jun 16The Crossing - early showBirmingham, UK