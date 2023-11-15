Bikini Kill have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe for June 2024. Tickets go on sale November 17. Bikini Kill will be touring Mexico and South America in March. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 02
|Grand Parc
|Bordeaux, FR
|Jun 03
|Elysee Montmartre
|Paris, FR
|Jun 05
|De Roma
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 06
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 08
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 09
|Vega
|Copenhagen, DK
|Jun 10
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Jun 12
|Roundhouse
|London, UK
|Jun 13
|O2 Academy
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 14
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 16
|The Crossing - early show
|Birmingham, UK