Gulfer release video for new song “Clean”

Montreal-based mathy emo band Gulfer have released a video for their new song “Clean”. The video was directed and edited by Jordano Aguzzi and Vincent Ford. The song is out now digitally via Topshelf Records. Speaking about the song guitarist and vocalist Joe Therriault said,



""The choice for us to set the video by the pool was a way for us to twist some of the song’s darker lyrics (There were two ports in the storm / fish him out in his uniform) into something bright and upbeat - that tension between the lyrics and the instrumentation is part of the song itself."

Gulfer released their split with Charmer in 2021 and their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video below.