Heriot sign to Century Media Records, release “Soul Chasm” video

Heriot have announced that they’ve signed with Century Media. Speaking about the signing in an Instagram post the band said in part,



"The label is a monumental force within the metal world, and we are honoured to now become part of such an incredible legacy. We cannot wait to see what the future holds."

The band has also released a video for their first song on the label called “Soul Chasm”. The video was directed by Harry Steel. Heriot released their EP Profound Morality in 2022. Check out the video below.