Chris Cresswell has announced shows for Canada and the US for this spring. The Canadian leg of the tour will be full band shows with Northcote and Chuck Coles playing support. The American leg will be acoustic shows with comedians Dave Ross and Maxwell Stern on all dates. Chris Cresswell released his solo album The Stubbornness of the Young earlier this year.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 17L’AntiQuebec City, QCw/Northcote, Chuck Coles
Apr 18Bar Le RitzMontreal, QCw/Northcote, Chuck Coles
Apr 19Club SawOttawa, ONw/Northcote, Chuck Coles
Apr 20Horseshoe TavernToronto, ONw/Northcote, Chuck Coles
Apr 23Bond StreetAsbury Park, NJw/Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern
Apr 25PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PAw/Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern
Apr 26Saint VitusBrooklyn, NYw/Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern
Apr 27Middle EastBoston, MAw/Maxwell Stern