Chris Cresswell has announced shows for Canada and the US for this spring. The Canadian leg of the tour will be full band shows with Northcote and Chuck Coles playing support. The American leg will be acoustic shows with comedians Dave Ross and Maxwell Stern on all dates. Chris Cresswell released his solo album The Stubbornness of the Young earlier this year.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 17
|L’Anti
|Quebec City, QC
|w/Northcote, Chuck Coles
|Apr 18
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC
|w/Northcote, Chuck Coles
|Apr 19
|Club Saw
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Northcote, Chuck Coles
|Apr 20
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|w/Northcote, Chuck Coles
|Apr 23
|Bond Street
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern
|Apr 25
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern
|Apr 26
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Dave Ross, Maxwell Stern
|Apr 27
|Middle East
|Boston, MA
|w/Maxwell Stern