Twin Temple have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be playing the US and Canada and Vowws will be joining them on all dates. Twin Temple released their album God Is Dead earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 13
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 14
|The Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|Feb 16
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 17
|Ecko Music Hall
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 18
|Rise Rooftop
|Houston, TX
|Feb 19
|House of Blues
|New Orleans, LA
|Feb 20
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb 21
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Feb 23
|The Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Feb 24
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|Feb 25
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|Feb 27
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 29
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|Mar 01
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|Mar 02
|La Talipe
|Montreal, QC
|Mar 03
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 05
|The Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 06
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 08
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 09
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Mar 10
|Gothic Theatre
|Englewood, CO
|Mar 12
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 13
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, NV