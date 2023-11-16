Twin Temple announce spring tour (US and Canada)

Twin Temple
by Tours

Twin Temple have announced tour dates for this spring. They will be playing the US and Canada and Vowws will be joining them on all dates. Twin Temple released their album God Is Dead earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 13Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA
Feb 14The Nile TheaterMesa, AZ
Feb 16Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
Feb 17Ecko Music HallDallas, TX
Feb 18Rise RooftopHouston, TX
Feb 19House of BluesNew Orleans, LA
Feb 20Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
Feb 21Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FL
Feb 23The Canal ClubRichmond, VA
Feb 24The UndergroundCharlotte, NC
Feb 25SoundstageBaltimore, MD
Feb 27Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA
Feb 29Webster HallNew York, NY
Mar 01RoyaleBoston, MA
Mar 02La TalipeMontreal, QC
Mar 03The Opera HouseToronto, ON
Mar 05The Majestic TheatreDetroit, MI
Mar 06MetroChicago, IL
Mar 08Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN
Mar 09SlowdownOmaha, NE
Mar 10Gothic TheatreEnglewood, CO
Mar 12The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 13House of BluesLas Vegas, NV