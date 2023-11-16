Birthmark announces new album, releases video for “Rodney”

Birthmark, the project of Nate Kinsella of Joan of Arc, American Football, and LIES, has announced his first new album in 8 years. It is called Birth of Omnni and will be out on January 19 via Polyvinyl Record Co. A video for his new song “Rodney” which features Craig Wedren of Shudder to Think on guest vocals has also been released. The video was directed by Ben Wietmarschen. Birthmark released How You Look When You’re Falling Down in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.