Pet Needs to release new album

by Em Moore
Pet Needs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Intermittent Fast Living and will be out on February 16 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band also released a video for their new song “Separation Anxiety” which was filmed and edited by Robert Watts earlier this month. Pet Needs released their album Primetime Entertainment in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Intermittent Fast Living Tracklist
How Are You
Separation Anxiety
Fingernails
The Age That You Were
Self Restraint
Lucid
Sleep When I’m Dead
The Optimist
Trip
The Burning Building
Buried Together