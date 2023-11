Pet Needs to release new album

11 hours ago by Em Moore

Pet Needs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Intermittent Fast Living and will be out on February 16 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band also released a video for their new song “Separation Anxiety” which was filmed and edited by Robert Watts earlier this month. Pet Needs released their album Primetime Entertainment in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.