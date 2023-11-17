Pet Needs to release new album

Pet Needs have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Intermittent Fast Living and will be out on February 16 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band also released a video for their new song “Separation Anxiety” which was filmed and edited by Robert Watts earlier this month. Pet Needs released their album Primetime Entertainment in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Intermittent Fast Living Tracklist

How Are You

Separation Anxiety

Fingernails

The Age That You Were

Self Restraint

Lucid

Sleep When I’m Dead

The Optimist

Trip

The Burning Building

Buried Together