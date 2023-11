rat Scabies, the original drummer for The Damned, is now back in the band. The band stated "RAT'S BACK!!! We're excited to announce that Mr. Scabies has rejoined the band for tours, festivals and more in 2024!"

Scabies replaces Will Taylor who drummed for the band a short time following the departure of the previous drummer Pinch, who drummed for the band from 1999-2019. Scabies played with the band earlier rthis year when the original lineup did a stint of UK shows.