The Philly Record Freak Out - Holiday Edition - is December 2 at Philamoca!

The Philly record freak out is back with a holiday installment!!!

Come to the PHILLY RECORD FREAK OUT! We will have 15,000+ records plus tapes and CDs, spread out across a whole lot of sellers. We've expanded our space since the last one so we will have even more sellers and more of those sweet, sweet spinning discs! Plus, there will be tapes, CDs, shirts, and other cool things! Plus, there will be cool Holiday treats for everyone that stops on by!!!

Plus, we'll have DJs spinning cool cuts and a whole bunch of other cool things for sale. There will be punk, metal, classic rock, jazz, Hip, Hop, cheap, rare, and rare records! Early bird admission is at 10am and regular admission runs from 11am-4pm.

That's December 2 at Philamoca in Philly, located at 531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Early bird admission is at 10am and is $10. Regular admission is 11am-4pm and is only $5! You can check out the facebook event RIGHT HERE! And, check out our instagram at: @recordfreakout