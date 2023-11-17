Punknews Podcast #647.966 is now up! In this freestyle episode, John and Em debate the concept of “powering through”, talk about pizza, get excited about the lineup for Prepare The Ground festival, discuss Minor Threat outtakes, and speculate about Brent Puragson leaving GWAR. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryThe Philly Record Freak Out - Holiday Edition - is December 2 at Philamoca!
Next StoryInterviews: Lizzie from Teens In Trouble and Bailey from Desert Mambas talk their new split EP
Minor Threat to release 'Out of Step' Out takes
Brent Purgason leaves GWAR
Joan Jett, X-Cops, David J, Wendy O. Williams, English Beat on RSD Black Friday list
GWAR re-releases 'Battle Maximus'
Thursday, Descendents, Less Than Jake, more to play Fest
Beach Rats release “Heavy Conversation”
Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest
GWAR releases "Mother Fucking Liar"
Beach Rats announce new LP, release new track
My Chemical Romance, Bad Religion, Alexisonfire, The Distillers, more to play Aftershock Festival