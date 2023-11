Heinrich, the German synth-minimalist who looks a lot like Rodney Anonymous of Dead Milkmen but definitely is not Rodney anonymous of Dead Milkmen, has released two new tracks, including a Nails cover. Heinrich takes a crack at "88 lines about 44 women" and also turns in a song called NJ2023. You can hear the tunes below.

Bonus punk trivia time: What punk icon was an early roadie for the Nails, when the band was still called The Ravers?