On November 17, Protest The Hero played at History in Toronto, Ontario. Covet, Moon Tooth, and The Callous Daoboys opened the show. This was the final show of their Halloween Is For Always tour. Protest The Hero released Palimpsest in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.