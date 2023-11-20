Froggy, Dissidents, At Night, Billy to play Brooke's Bon Voyage in Philly on January 5!

Get tickets right HERE!!!!

It's the end of Froggy! (Sort of…) You might know Froggy- they are one of Philly's most kick ass and funniest punk bands. They have a killer album called Harmburger! They made a video for 7-11! There's a Soda named after them! Their music was in Clerks 3… and now, it's all ending… well, sort of.

Froggy bassist/singer Brooke is moving to Japan for a while! So, we're throwing a bon voyage party for the band. When will Brooke be back? Who knows?! This will be your last chance to see Froggy for a long time!

Plus, we have a killer stacked bill, too! The Dissidents are also playing! Dissidents kick out savage, political punk rock and, in addition to singer Rachel C, include Bill of The Pist, Jeanine and Nicole of Witch Hunt, and Shawn of Mischief Brew!

PLUS, At Night is playing! At Night is the ultra-witchy anarcho-punk band that features members of Callowhill and Witch Hunt!>

PLUS, as an extra special treat, Hill Billy Stew Records is opening the show! Billy is the pre-Froggy band with Brooke! At the show, the band will be selling an exclusive tape that you can only get at the show!!!

The Show is Friday, January 5 at Creep Records - Port Richmond: 2966 Richmond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Tickets are $10-$15 sliding scale. Doors are at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm SHARP… this show is NOT on punk time… the whole shebang will be over by 10pm on the dot! The show is all ages.

You can check out the facebook event page here! SEE YOU THERE!!!