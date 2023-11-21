The Damned with Scabies and Gray to play Black album' and 'Strawberries' songs on UK tour

In December 2024 (not 2023), The Damned will play the UK. As previously announced, original drummer Rat Scabies is back in the band. So, the band now includes all original members (Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies) except Brian James, Black Album and Strawberries era Paul Gray, and long time member Monty Oxymoron. On the tour, the band will play songs from Black Album and Strawberries because the lineup now matches the contributors to those albums and some other hits. You can see the dates below.