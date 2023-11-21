Canadian festival Vertigo Music Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Single Mothers, Mvll Crimes, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Sleepy Jean, Gravely James, Jon Lepp, Days on Parade, Sunshine Express, Over It, and Zach Bury will be playing the festival. Vertigo Music Festival will take place on February 10 at Isaac’s Bar and Grill at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario.
